CSU employees invited to try electric vehicles at Ride and Drive event

CSU employees are invited to test drive a variety of new plug-in electric vehicle models at a free “Ride and Drive” Event on Wednesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., outside at the CSU Transit Center on the north side of the Lory Student Center.

CSU Parking and Transportation Services has partnered with local nonprofit Northern Colorado Clean Cities to bring these vehicles to main campus to give CSU employees the opportunity to learn about plug-in electric vehicles. Five vehicles will be available, including two Nissan Leafs, a Chevy Bolt, Kia Niro and Ford Electric F150. NCCC staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and federal and state tax credits (up to $13,500) available for purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle.

CSU has 40 public and private charging ports available to support commuters who use electric vehicles.

Participants should expect to spend about an hour at the event, bring their drivers license and register ahead of time with Northern Colorado Clean Cities.

This event is one of a series of employee commute programs from CSU Parking and Transportation Services, designed to welcome employees back to campus. Check out the full lineup of events at the PTS website.