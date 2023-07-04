CSU ‘Conversation Starters’ on Rocky Mountain PBS

Can bats lead us to clean water? Why do humans speak so many languages? These are just the beginning of the questions television viewers across Colorado can ponder as part of a regular series of short stories from Colorado State University airing on Rocky Mountain PBS.

The one-minute video Conversation Starters feature faculty experts from CSU discussing topics they’ve researched and written about on The Conversation. The Conversation is a unique and influential international news website that distributes research-based reports written by academic experts, and edited by experienced journalists, to a global audience.