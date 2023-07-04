CSU ‘Conversation Starters’ on Rocky Mountain PBS
Can bats lead us to clean water? Why do humans speak so many languages? These are just the beginning of the questions television viewers across Colorado can ponder as part of a regular series of short stories from Colorado State University airing on Rocky Mountain PBS.
The one-minute video Conversation Starters feature faculty experts from CSU discussing topics they’ve researched and written about on The Conversation. The Conversation is a unique and influential international news website that distributes research-based reports written by academic experts, and edited by experienced journalists, to a global audience.
For anyone with a sense of curiosity, each 60-second report starts with an invitation: “Curious? Go in-depth with CSU experts on The Conversation.” Viewers who want more after watching the story can then go the TheConversation.com and explore articles on other topics from 30,000 experts at universities around the world, including CSU.
The Conversation Starters air between full-length programs on Rocky Mountain PBS, typically during news- and information-oriented prime-time programming.
Explore ‘Conversation Starters’
To track disease-carrying mosquitoes, researchers tag them with DNA barcodes
The new mosquito-tagging method being developed at CSU has the potential to revolutionize how mosquito-borne disease are studied.
‘We’re almost at the breaking point:’ Colorado Water Center director discusses latest round of Colorado River restrictions
John Tracy, the director of the CSU Water Center, discussed the latest developments after the federal government declared a Tier 2 shortage for the Colorado River.
What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?
If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone.
Growing cannabis indoors produces a lot of greenhouse gases – just how much depends on where it’s grown
CSU researchers found that growing pot indoors leads to higher greenhouse gas emissions in the Mountain West, Midwest, Alaska and Hawaii than on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
Why methane emissions matter to climate change: 5 questions answered
While methane poses the greatest threat to the climate because of its greenhouse gas potency, the other hydrocarbons present in the natural gas can degrade regional air quality and harm human health.
Energy Institute team awarded $1.2M to study natural gas engine efficiency
Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the researchers will look at making natural gas engines as efficient as diesel engines in the same class.
Rocky Mountain PBS and Colorado State University
Rocky Mountain Public Media is Colorado’s largest statewide, multimedia, member-supported organization. RMPBS reaches 98% of the state’s citizens with national and local programming focused on journalism, arts and culture, and education. As part of CSU’s ongoing work with RMPBS, video producers at the university have brought audiences several 30-minute documentaries including the story of Fort Collins as a hub of innovation in How a Place Matters; the life-saving link between animal and human medicine in The Answer to Cancer May Be Walking Beside Us; and the inspiring story of the work of CSU Professor Temple Grandin as she innovates ways to make livestock handling more humane and shines a light on the unique strengths of people with autism in A Different Kind of Mind.
Colorado State University is a contributing member of The Conversation, which counts among its members and founding partners institutions such as the University of Michigan, University of California, Vanderbilt University, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and the University of Washington. Funding partners of The Conversation include the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and the Lilly Endowment, among others which also support public broadcasting.