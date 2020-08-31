CSU community marks anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech with march and vigil

Philpot, discussing the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of life, said the weeks and months spent sheltering in place gave Americans a chance to think about life in their country.

“It gave people a chance to sit in their household and realize that racism still exists in this country,” he said. “I’m not proud to be in a country where people are still judged by the color of their skin. I think it’s embarrassing that we are still fighting that fight. There’s still so much to be done.”

Philpot then introduced a string of speakers, including a faculty member, a mom and a couple of students, whose emotion-charged words drew loud applause and shouts of support.

Janaye Matthews, a fifth-year student from Aurora, Colorado, studying electrical and biomedical engineering, said it wasn’t until recently that she learned the story of Elijah McClain, who lost his life in her hometown during a confrontation with police. She has always been involved – she’s a peer counselor at CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center – but McClain’s story left her angry and frustrated.

“I’m tired of words – I want action!” she implored. “Let’s make something actually change.”

Melissa Edwards, associate director in the Office of Undergraduate Research and Artistry, spoke passionately about the need to vote in the upcoming election, but also wanted to provide perspective about life as a Black man or woman in America.

“There are people in the audience, including me, who understand that they might be the next victim,” she said. “That’s fear – and it’s not a good day when you wake up to that reality.”