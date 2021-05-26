CSU community invited to Womxn of Color Network keynote

In partnership with the Colorado State University Office of the Vice President for Diversity and the Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, the Womxn of Color Network announces that Dr. Brittney Cooper will deliver the 2021 Womxn of Color Summit Keynote. All CSU students and employees are invited to attend the virtual keynote, which will be held June 3, noon-12:55 p.m.

Cooper serves as an associate professor in the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University. She is co-editor of The Crunk Feminist Collection and author of Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women and Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower. Along with work on Black female public intellectuals, Cooper studies Black women’s organizations as sites for the production of intellectual thought.

A 2-hour Womxn of Color Network workshop for WOCN members will follow the keynote.

Register for the keynote and/or workshop at the Office of the Vice President for Diversity website.

The Womxn of Color Network offers community and programming for womxn of color employees (faculty, administrative professionals, and state classified staff) at Programs such as the Annual Womxn of Color Summit and Womxn of Color Luncheons provide opportunities to network, build relationships, and benefit from professional development programs.