CSU Collar Scholars train puppies to become service dogs

One of those meetings featured Christine and Cooper Tippett and their Canine Companion Velocity. Velocity was raised at CSU by a previous member of the CSU Collar Scholars, then paired with the Tippetts after completing her training as a skilled companion.

Cooper, aged 10, has skeletal issues and was diagnosed with Morquio syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV) in 2014. People diagnosed with Morquio syndrome do not produce enough of a specific enzyme, which affects the body’s ability to get rid of cellular waste.

Cooper’s mom, Christine, said every week, Cooper undergoes enzyme replacement therapy, an all-day infusion process to replace the missing enzyme and slow the progression of Morquio syndrome. However, the therapy does not address his skeletal problems, so Cooper has undergone seven surgeries; Velocity has been Cooper’s companion for four of the surgeries. She helps keep him company as he heals from surgeries and is physically restricted.

“It gives Coop – I won’t say a new lease on life – but a new identity,” Christine said. “He’s not the kid with a disability, he’s the kid with a dog, and that’s awesome. She’s his buddy through thick and thin.”