First-year enrollment at CSU bounces back to nearly pre-pandemic levels

Following a one-year decline, first-year student enrollment at Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus has bounced back to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

“We have seen first-hand how much our students want to be here at CSU, learning alongside peers and in classrooms, labs and makerspaces with our faculty,” said President Joyce McConnell. “I’ve personally talked to so many students who are excited to be on campus, whether this is their first in-person semester or a welcome return to the in-person experience they signed up for.”

A total of 5,177 students make up CSU’s 2021 first-year class, the third largest in the land-grant university’s 151-year history. That number is up from 4,563 in 2020 and is driven in part by an uptick in out-of-state students, who account for 40% of the first-year population.

That ratio has shifted significantly since Fall 2020, when 65% of first-year students were from in-state and 34% were out-of-state.The remaining 1% are international students.

Total enrollment for 2021 on the main campus was at 28,580 students, up slightly from 28,440 in 2020.