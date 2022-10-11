Acclaimed authors to visit CSU for Creative Writing Reading Series

Authors Mitchell S. Jackson and Lacy M. Johnson will join the Colorado State University literary community for an evening of readings as part of the Creative Writing Reading Series.
The visiting authors will read a portion of their work in the Lory Student Center’s Longs Peak Room at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
A smaller gathering in the style of a literary salon will take place on that same day from 3-4 p.m. in Morgan Library Room 110A. During this event, community members are invited to pose questions related to the authors’ crafts, writing practices, publication experiences and more.
Learn more about upcoming events on the Creative Writing Reading Series website: english.colostate.edu/cwrs.
Mitchell S. Jackson
Mitchell S. Jackson is the winner of both the 2021 Pulitzer Prize and National Magazine Award in Feature Writing. His debut novel, The Residue Years, received wide critical praise and won a Whiting Award and The Ernest J. Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence. His nonfiction book, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family, published in 2019, was named a best book of the year by 15 publications. His writing has been featured on This American Life, on the cover of The New York Times Book Review, Time, Esquire, Marie Claire, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, The Paris Review, The Washington Post Magazine and the Guardian, among others.
Lacy M. Johnson
Lacy M. Johnson is the author of The Reckonings, which was named a National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist in Criticism and one of the best books of 2018 by the Boston Globe, Electric Literature, Autostraddle and Refinery 29. She is also the author of The Other Side, which was lauded for its frank and fearless confrontation of the epidemic of violence against women, and named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Autobiography, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, an Edgar Award in Best Fact Crime, the CLMP Firecracker Award in Nonfiction and a Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writer Selection.