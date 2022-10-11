Acclaimed authors to visit CSU for Creative Writing Reading Series

Authors Mitchell S. Jackson and Lacy M. Johnson will join the Colorado State University literary community for an evening of readings as part of the Creative Writing Reading Series.

The visiting authors will read a portion of their work in the Lory Student Center’s Longs Peak Room at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

A smaller gathering in the style of a literary salon will take place on that same day from 3-4 p.m. in Morgan Library Room 110A. During this event, community members are invited to pose questions related to the authors’ crafts, writing practices, publication experiences and more.

Learn more about upcoming events on the Creative Writing Reading Series website: english.colostate.edu/cwrs.