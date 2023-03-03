CPC informational lunch and dinner scheduled this month

The Classified Personnel Council (CPC) is hosting informational lunch and dinner opportunities on March 8 and March 22.

The intent is for state classified employees to understand the work of the council, ask questions, and learn more about how to participate.

Employee councils like CPC, the Administrative Professional Council and Faculty Council are key to shared governance at Colorado State University, giving employees a voice and allowing them to actively participate in making positive changes at CSU. CPC advocates for and supports concerns important to state classified employees at CSU. The council represents employees on issues such as raises, parking, work-life balance, supervisor training, employee recognition, while also contributing to university committees across campus. The mission of the CPC is to promote, improve and protect the role of state classified employees within the University.

All state classified employees working half-time or more who have been employed by CSU for at least one year at are eligible for membership. To become a CPC representative, check out the self-nomination process at: https://cpc.colostate.edu/interested-in-joining-cpc. Applications are accepted through March 31, and the membership term begins July 2023.

All CPC meetings are open to the public. CPC generally meets on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Join us to gain a better understanding of what the meetings are like and to discover more of what it means to be a member. Email cpc_chair@colostate.edu for the details or visit http://cpc.colostate.edu for more information. You can also follow CPC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoStateUniversityCPC.

Below is information about how to RSVP for the meals on March 8 or March 22:

• March 8, 11:45 a.m. –12:45 p.m. and 5–6 p.m.

Location: Foundry Pawnee Grassland Room

RSVP by noon on March 7.

• March 22, 1–2 p.m. and 5–6 p.m.

Location: Ram’s Horn Horsetooth Room

RSVP by noon on March 21.

Email cpc_treasurer@Mail.colostate.edu to attend.