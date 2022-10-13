COVID-19 vaccine clinic to provide boosters for students and employees

As cold and flu season begins, experts are also encouraging people to get boosted for COVID-19.

Respiratory viruses increase during the fall and winter, and this may happen with COVID-19, too. As part of this, Colorado State University is offering a COVID-19 booster clinic for students, faculty and staff on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Moby Arena.

“It’s especially important to stay up to date with a booster as we may see a surge of COVID-19 during the colder winter months,” said Beverly Earley, RN, public health and risk manager at CSU Health Network. “People tend to stay indoors more and congregate with others during the holidays so being up to date may offer added protection in those situations.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people ages 12 and older receive one updated bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID vaccine dose. The updated bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.

“The bivalent booster is beneficial to not only protect yourself but also to protect others such as the elderly, immunocompromised, or those with chronic conditions as these groups can have worse COVID-19 disease,” said Earley.

Online pre-registration for the October 19 booster clinic is required by visiting larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine. Students, faculty, and staff can enter the pre-registration ID# CSU22boost to receive their booster during the clinic.