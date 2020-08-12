Contact tracing team trying to stay ahead of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state and nation are growing each day. As a Colorado State University student, faculty or staff member, you may be concerned about how you would know if you have been exposed to someone who tests positive. Here’s how it works.

Your cell phone rings. A voice on the other end says it’s a member of the CSU public health COVID-19 contact tracing team, informing you that you may have tested positive or come in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. Should you:

A. Cooperate with the caller and provide information asked

B. Be truthful and complete your answers

C. Keep a cool head and do not panic

D. Follow any directions the health expert gives you

E. All of the above

If your answer is E, you are correct. CSU’s public health officials are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements and best practices when they reach out to those who may be defined as a close contact to someone who has COVID-19.

Public health officials have used contact tracing as a critical step in controlling communicable diseases for decades. By determining who has been infected, identifying who may have come into contact with the infected person and whether or not they have been infected, and in turn who their close contacts have been, health experts can ensure that positive or potentially positive cases can be isolated, receive medical assistance, and stop the local spread of the illness.

“Contact tracing is essential to let individuals know that they may have been exposed to a positive case, to provide the necessary public health guidance to prevent any additional cases, and helps us break the transmission cycle,” said Jeannine Riess, CSU’s public health administrator.

Riess stressed that discussions with public health staff are confidential and that personal and medical information will be kept private and only shared with those who may need to know, like your health care provider.

“All our information is confidential and by cooperating with the contact tracer, you will be helping us contain the spread of COVID-19,” added Lori Lynn, executive director of the CSU Health Network and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team.

Tracing the virus

Trained contact tracers work with members of the university community, including students and employees, who may have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. The public health office is preparing for the arrival of students on campus by scaling up the staff and structure for tracing dozens of potential cases and contacts.

Contact tracing is one of an arsenal of tools used by the office to quickly identify and contain potential cases of COVID-19. Another significant component is the online daily symptom checker – the hub where students, faculty and staff should report if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, believe they’ve been exposed, or have symptoms.

Since May 21, CSU has recorded 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with faculty, staff and students; additional individuals have been required to quarantine due to potential close contact with someone who has tested positive. This number is compiled and shared by CSU and Larimer County public health officials. Some of the students, faculty and staff who have tested positive have not been on CSU grounds. (See the dashboard tracking CSU positive cases).

Public health training

Lynn said tracers include students and faculty in the Colorado School of Public Health at CSU and others with public health backgrounds. Their training meets CDC, state and county regulations and includes completing a certification course, hours shadowing established contact tracers, and frequent team meetings to perfect the skills needed to talk to people about possible exposure.

The CSU Public Health Administrator works closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Larimer County Department of Health to report COVID-19 cases and share information on trends and preventive approaches to controlling the pandemic. The offices also share contact tracing software so that both can see positive cases and close contacts across the university and county.

“The county needs to have a very clear view of what’s happening at CSU to make sure that we are not duplicating efforts and to coordinate our approach when there is overlap with cases,” said Lynn.