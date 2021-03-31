Construction projects moving forward at CSU

The March snowstorm and year-long pandemic caused slight blips in Colorado State University’s construction progress, but all major projects are back on track and plowing forward.

Here’s a rundown of the current status of major projects:

Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building (formerly Shepardson Hall)

Although some state funding for construction of the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building was delayed due to the pandemic, the project is back on track and all funding is in place for the building additions and renovation, said Tim Kemp, assistant director for engineering and capital construction for Facilities Management at CSU.

“The additions are complete on the exterior, all major mechanical and electrical systems are installed, and crews are installing drywall now,” he said.

As construction continues, Libbie Coy Way will remain closed with pedestrian access available on the east side of the street. The entire project should be complete in summer 2022.

Although the March snowstorm delayed the start of the Oval construction project, crews are now at work replacing stormwater pipes under the historic heart of campus.

The original stormwater infrastructure that runs under the Oval dates back to the early 1950s and is due for a major upgrade, said Brad Johnson, CSU’s capital construction project manager in Facilities Management. The project, which will alternately affect different sections of the Oval until late August, will replace the aging infrastructure using a trenchless piping method, Johnson said.

“Our existing infrastructure has significant and extensive [tree] root intrusion issues, and the manholes are brick, which has caused them to lose structural integrity,” he explained. The result has been inadequate storm capacity and periodic backup of the storm sewer into the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering building, Morgan Library and the Lory Student Center.

Although the extensive project will affect a majority of the Oval, the historic trees will be protected, said Fred Haberecht, University planner. Facilities Management has done comprehensive mapping of the trees, and staff from the CSU Drone Center captured images from above the project areas to determine the extent of branches to better understand the location of critical root zones.

Work on the Temple Grandin Equine Center on the CSU Foothills Campus was completed on time and within budget, and occupants have moved in to the facility.

Construction has begun on the $34.6 million project, which will cover six acres north of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital in the Veterinary Health Complex on CSU’s South Campus. Buildings have been demolished and utility work is nearly completed. Curb and road paving will require closing some access roads from March through June.

The site will be fenced in April, but parking should not be affected throughout construction. The project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.