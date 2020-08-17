Colorado State University students begin moving into campus housing this week, and although in past years the process has included temporarily blocked streets and detours around residence halls, this week will look dramatically different. Not only will there be fewer residents moving in at the same time since the schedule has been expanded to five days instead of two, but there will be no closed streets, no detours, and plenty of accessible parking for unloading and saying goodbye.

Move-In parking and traffic

Parking areas with easy access to residence halls, including the large parking area west of Moby Arena, south side of Hughes Way and along Plum Street will be open for 30-minute unloading. Parking and Transportation Services will not be enforcing restrictions in the residence hall parking areas and parking west of Meridian Avenue to support move-in activities. Areas further away from residence halls on the east side of campus, including the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library parking areas, will require a valid CSU permit or hourly parking payment. Meridian Avenue between Hughes Way and West Plum Street will remain closed to traffic, at it usually is. Visit here and check the Move-In Week box to find a complete map for parking information.

Noticeable changes on main campus

A quiet campus for the past several months has allowed construction projects to be completed, many ahead of schedule.

Tim Kemp, assistant director for engineering and capital construction in Facilities Management, said crews have taken advantage of a less-crowded campus to complete projects and reduced construction stress for students, employees and visitors.

“Our Facilities Management teams and our construction partners have done extraordinary work the past several months to create an even more beautiful and functional main campus,” he said. “We have added bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly access, our grounds crews have added incredible landscaping, and we have completed projects that will benefit all members of our CSU community.”