Conservation, equity featured in Elevating Voices documentary by CSU students

The project, a collaboration between the Salazar Center for North American Conservation and Next 100 Colorado, was funded by the Gates Family Foundation. Four students from three different colleges were selected based on their applications. With the support of professionals from RELIGHT Creative, they produced, filmed and edited the documentary.

The film highlights the experiences of Coloradans working toward conservation who have traditionally been marginalized in that space.

“This documentary aims to get viewers acquainted with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) members of the community doing vital work in the conservation sector,” said Caroline Baker, a recent Warner College of Natural Resources graduate who was selected for the program. “Many times, BIPOC people are the ones on the frontlines making the most difference, but they continue to be largely overlooked. We want to shed more light on this persistent albeit slowly changing trend.”

Students were mentored by members of Next 100 Colorado, a coalition working to improve access for all to the Colorado outdoors.

“People haven’t had the same access to the outdoors,” said Jerry Otero, co-chair of Next 100’s storytelling group. “In the wonderful state we live in, we want to improve that. Not only does that improve the outcomes for those people who have access to the outdoors, it improves our whole state, our brand, our tax dollars, so it’s a win, win, win.”