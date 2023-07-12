Tornadoes, hail and drought-busting rain: 4 highlights from Colorado’s record-setting June

Between 310 reports of severe hail to more than 10 inches of rain for many areas of the Front Range, June 2023 was a month for Colorado’s weather record books.

The good news? All of this moisture means that Colorado is drought-free for the first time since 2019. That’s a big improvement from just three months earlier, when 38% of the state was in some form of drought.

The Colorado Climate Center, based in the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science, tracks weather patterns across the state and releases a report with some of the key findings each month. This graphic showcases everything from high and low June temperatures to the place with the most rainfall: