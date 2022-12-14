CM Cares project brings outside world into back yard for three children with special needs

To understand why Shea VanWyhe cares for three boys with special needs, each of whom uses a wheelchair — plus two teen girls, three dogs, three cats and three pot-bellied pigs — it helps to know about Courtney, a young girl from VanWyhe’s hometown of Kersey, Colorado.

“My Girl Scout leader had a daughter who had severe cerebral palsy. She was confined to a wheelchair, she couldn’t talk. She was (gastronomy-tube) fed,” VanWyhe said. “She kind of taught us about her needs and her disability and things she couldn’t do. And she kind of became like my sister growing up.”

Courtney died at age 13. But the lessons Courtney taught charted the course of VanWyhe’s life.

“I just fell in love with the special needs community,” VanWyhe said. “Another big part of that is my daughter being born the way that she was. I was a young mom. I was 18 when I had Otiana. Finding out that she had had a stroke when I was pregnant with her was very scary to me.

“I was at Children’s Hospital all the time and just learning about everything, and I kind of just fell into it and it seems to be the only thing I’m good at is taking care of other people. … That’s what I love to do. I love taking care of people. I’ve always been that way.”