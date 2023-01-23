Here’s how students can share their thoughts with the design team behind the Clark Building makeover

The design team spearheading the long-awaited revitalization of the Andrew G. Clark Building is looking for input from the Colorado State University community, starting with the students.

They’ll be on campus Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for informal discussions with anyone interested in sharing their thoughts about the most heavily utilized academic building at CSU.

“We’ll be asking them what they like about Clark, what they don’t like and even which routes they take to get to class,” said CSU Project Manager Tony Flores. “It’s really just about getting students’ feedback about Clark, since they’ll be the ones whose experience will be most impacted by the revitalization.”

The team will be in the first floor vestibule of Clark A as well as the main entrance of the building’s C-wing. Flores said they’re hoping to speak to as many students as they can, and that the conversations won’t take longer than a few minutes.

It’s another step in a multi-phase project that’s slated to break ground later this year. CSU has selected Haselden Construction and Hord Coplan Macht as the design-build firm for the Clark revitalization, and they’re currently working together to develop the schematics for the building’s makeover.

Last year, the Colorado Legislature approved $38 million to be used on the extension and transformation of the Clark Building – the first installment in what’s expected to be a three-phase partnership with the state for what’s estimated to be an up to $135 million transformation of a building where 99% of CSU students have at least one class.