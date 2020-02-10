CSU’s part of the project asks what would happen if the initial expectation that a certain number of students will inevitably fail a class was replaced by the message that, yes, pre-calc is hard, but the instructor is there to help students understand the material and actually succeed in learning it.

The cohort, which includes the University of Colorado Denver, Portland State University, University of New Mexico, University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the University of Toledo, is dedicated to developing and elevating new tools, resources, and practices that enable colleges to create opportunities for every student to fully engage and succeed in college and contribute to the future of their chosen fields.

CSU leadership

SEP launched in 2019 as a learning opportunity for the university partners and their support networks. The universities have completed the research phase that identified friction points affecting student experience, including a sense of belonging, institutional trust, or growth mindset of faculty. These results are being used to design practices that improve student outcomes.

CSU, which has focused on student success for two decades, is providing leadership for SEP.

“We’ve already done a lot of work through our Student Success Initiatives, but we still have a lot more to do to make campus a welcoming place for all students to learn,” explained Steve Dandaneau, associate provost and executive director of the Reinvention Collaborative, a consortium of research universities dedicated to improving the undergraduate learning experience. “Barriers to inclusion can be as subtle as the pictures of successful alumni on the wall, but they aren’t always physical; they can be embedded in our assumptions that shape our teaching methods. That’s where we’re focusing, on how we let students know that, as a university, we expect they can learn and grow and go on to successful lives and careers after graduation. The other schools may take different approaches. But anyone who says they already have it all figured out is not being honest.”

CSU Provost Rick Miranda, himself a mathematician, serves as the chair of the executive committee of APLU’s Council on Academic Affairs – the council of provosts­ – and understands the importance of supporting inclusion at all colleges and universities, and its challenges.

“CSU not only tries to lead in student success by example, but also by participation in these types of national consortia of universities with similar challenges and aspirations,” he said. “It’s important for us to share effective strategies and compare programs across a number of institutions, in order to continually improve.”

A team from CSU, including Dandaneau; Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs Kelly Long, who is the principal on the SEP initiative; Assistant Vice President for Student Success Ryan Barone; Laura Jensen, Vice Provost for Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness; and Lisa Dysleski, assistant dean for undergraduate programs for the college of Natural Sciences at CSU and STEM lead, have attended a set of conferences focused on the SEP project over the past 18 months.

A meeting at the beginning of February, in Charlotte, North Carolina, asked participating schools to contemplate inherent inequities in institutions, classrooms, and instructional practices. The group heard from historian Ibram X. Kendi, who argues that the status quo is inherently racist and who invited the group to consider ways to take action to create equity.

“The convening focused on simple strategies that can be employed in classrooms to provide strategies for student success,” explained Long. “Providing frequent assessment to let students know where they stand in the course, offering supportive encouragement and specific ideas about how to meet standards are just a few examples of success strategies.”