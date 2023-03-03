Celebration of Ramadan Iftar, or ‘breaking fast,’ set for March 24

The South West Asian North African student organization is hosting a momentous celebration of Ramadan on March 24.

The event will be held from 6:30-11 p.m. in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.

It is a collaboration among SWANA, the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center, the Muslim Student Association and the Islamic Center of Fort Collins. It is the second annual event for Ramadan Iftar (breaking fast) together.

Organizers are asking for help in raising awareness and bringing more attention to Southwestern Asian and North African students, including Muslim students, in the spirit of diversity, equity and inclusion at CSU.

The event is open to all students, faculty, staff and community members, and food will be provided. To RSVP scan the QR code above.