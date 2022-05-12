Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity winners announced

More than 250 Colorado State University undergraduates recently showcased a range of scholarly work across disciplines at the annual Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity symposium.
This year’s event marked the return of in-person presentations at the Lory Student Center on April 21. This included 23 oral presentations, three visual art submissions, five written works, 10 service-learning posters, and 183 research posters. In addition, 98 faculty, staff and graduate students served as judges for the event.
View this year’s CURC abstract booklet and the list of 2022 awardees by visiting tilt.colostate.edu/wp/oura/current-students/showcase/curc.
In addition, CURC organizers in The Institute for Learning and Teaching said that they were impressed by the students who participated, especially since the previous two years were virtual.
“It was really awesome to be back in person,” said Louise Allen, program director for Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry. “There definitely was a buzz in the ballroom. It was a nice chance to interact with students in person, which has been missing.”
This year’s sponsors included CURC, the Office of the Vice President for Research and The Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry.
CURC winners
Excellence in Data Science Research
First Place
Mikyla Bowen
College of Natural Sciences
“Generative Adversarial Approach to Melanoma Classification”
Second Place
Mandey Brown, Emma Hamilton and Meredith McCann
College of Natural Sciences
“Recommendation Guided Immersive Visual Explorations using Random Forests”
Third Place
David Kott
College of Natural Sciences
“Neural Embeddings for Gene Expression Features”
Excellence in Energy & Climate Solutions
First Place
Jenna Stubbers
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering/College of Agricultural Sciences “A Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of Conventional and Local Outdoor Lettuce Production Systems”
Second Place
Joshua Rogers
College of Natural Sciences
“Developing a Confidence Score for Finding Natural Gas Leaks from Methane Surveys”
Third Place
Dominic Dallago
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“Life Cycle and Techno-Economic Comparison of EV Charging Systems”
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice Research
First Place
Sydney Alderfer
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering/College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Examining Inclusive Science Communication Training as a Tool to Support Historically Disadvantaged STEM Students”
Second Place
Jeremy Johnston, Ariane Urresti and Jenna Vigil
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Participatory Design with Rural Communities Enhances Educational Experiences”
Best in Show
Visual Art
Jevon McKinney
College of Liberal Arts
“A Broken Record”
Service Learning
Shelby Norris
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Co-designing an Experiential Textile Science Lab at Colorado State University”
Alexandria Walker
College of Health and Human Sciences
“The Intersection of Oral Health and Overall Health”
Writing
Claire Walther
College of Natural Sciences
“Climatic Migration and Policy Solutions along the U.S.-Mexico Border”
Oral Presentation
Joel Ibarra
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Construct, Build, Assemble Diversity”
Amanda Kowalski
College of Liberal Arts
“Regional Scale Patterns of Bark Beetle and Wildfire Interactions in the Southern Rockies”
Research
Gabriele Brown
College of Health and Human Sciences,College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Bacillus Subtilis DE111 Improves Endothelial Function in Male Mice Fed a Western Diet”
College Honors – Research
Max Schmidtbauer
College of Agricultural Sciences
“A Tale of Three Insecticides: The Future of Chemical Controls for Beet Curly Top Virus in Sugar Beets”
Olivia Carter
College of Agricultural Sciences
“Biology and Molecular Tools for Management of Hemp Russet Mite – The Most Important Pest of Hemp”
Jimena Firo
College of Business
“Energy Transfer Fluorescence Spectroscopy in the Field of Nanoscience”
Lana Razma
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Is Upper and Lower Extremity Vibration Threshold Influenced by Protocol Requirements?”
Hannah Butterklee
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Pharmacokinetic Investigation of Commercially Available Edible Marijuana Products in Humans: Potential Influence of Body Composition and Influence on Glucose Control”
Alexys Murillo
College of Health and Human Sciences,College of Natural Sciences
“The Inside Scoop on Stress and Status: A Mediation Analysis”
Corrina Farho
College of Liberal Arts
“Finding Our Way Home: A History of Environmental Injustice in Denver, CO”
Amelia Stocking
College of Natural Sciences
“Archaeal Transcription and NET-Seq”
Anna Galaeva
College of Natural Sciences
“Liposomal Biologically Active Aromatic Acids: Benzoic and Salicylic Acids”
Inga Erickson
College of Natural Sciences
“Crab Density in Intertidal Mud Flats Located in Magdalena Bay, BCS, Mexico”
Melody Weber
College of Natural Sciences
“The Impact of GMI1 in Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Genomes of Arabidopsis Thaliana”
Christian Smith
College of Natural Sciences
“Expression of Host Cell Signaling Transcripts in Rift Valley Fever Virus Infected Aedes Aegypti”
Emily Turner
College of Natural Sciences
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Investigating the Effects of Cannabis Use on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Symptomology Through the Overlap Between Anxiety Disorders and OCD”
Colton Castro
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Association Between Anticholinergic Medication Burden and Resting Cerebral Blood Flow in Schizophrenia”
Samantha Weed
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Association Between Anticholinergic Medication Burden and Resting Cerebral Blood Flow in Schizophrenia”
Kayla Fairweather
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Chronic Immune Stimulation to Suppress Tumor Metastasis in a Mouse Model of Osteosarcoma”
Paige Fortunati
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Exploring the feeding ecology within the gastrointestinal tracts of red fox (Vulpes vulpes) from Alaska”
Rachel McMillan
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Analysis of Inclusivity of Published Science Communication Cirricula for Scientists and STEM Students”
Sage Phuepwint
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Engineered DNA Crystals For Hosting DNA-Binding Proteins”
Nabila Ahmad
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Engineered DNA Crystals For Hosting DNA-Binding Proteins”
Sebastian Bronk
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Engineered DNA Crystals For Hosting DNA-Binding Proteins”
John O’Donnell-Sloan
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“Impact of Environmental Factors on Antigen Test Accuracy”
Cody Bingham
Warner College of Natural Resources
“Monitoring Sustainable Development Goal Indicator 11.3.1 for Urban Areas in South Africa”
Kade Jackson
Warner College of Natural Resources
“Prey Selection of Diploid and Triploid Walleye in a Prey-limited System”
Hunter Geist-Sanchez
Warner College of Natural Resources
“Stakeholder Engagement in Rangeland Management and Restoration Projects”
High Honors – Research
Tyler Richards
College of Agricultural Sciences
“Effects of Hail Damage on Cannabinoid Production”
Carina Easton
College of Natural Sciences
“Tumor Exosome Educated Primary Human Lung Fibroblasts Modulate Osteosarcoma Cell Proliferation”
Connor Siebenaler
College of Natural Sciences
“In-vivo Behavior and Clinical Analysis of Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells as a Potential Therapy for Mouse-Adapted Prion Disease”
Erin Kerby
College of Natural Sciences
“Presence of Non-Tuberculosis Mycobacterium in Nelson Reservoir and Williams Lake”
Jiangyu Sun
College of Natural Sciences
“Quantitative Analysis of Wound Healing Assay”
Quinsker Frimpong
College of Natural Sciences
“Increased Gliosis in Aged Canines as a Model for Alzheimer’s Disease”
Teagan Rockwood and David Crosby
College of Natural Sciences
“Understanding Extremophile Metabolism Through Protein Interactions”
Victoria Hurteau
College of Natural Sciences
“The Effects of Specific Lipids on Aerobic Capacity”
Abby Richard
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Using Qualitative Interviews to Assess How Adults with Chronic Acquired Brain Injury Perceive Adaptive Yoga”
Ennis Deihl
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Loss of the Mitochondrial Calcium Uniporter Leads to Altered Transport Dynamics in C. elegans”
Cavin Alderfer
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“Analyzing Groundwater Storage Trends in the United States from 1951-2020”
Trevor Thomas and Christian Narby
Warner College of Natural Resources
“Quantifying Effects of Wildfires on Avian Migratory Stopover in the Western United States”
Brandon Sandoval
College of Agricultural Sciences
“Evaluation of Hemp Volatile Contamination of Wine-Type Grapes”
Denny Press
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Assessing Yoga-induced Balance Improvements in Adults with Acquired Brain Injuries”
Annika Abbott
Warner College of Natural Resources
“Inbound Arrivals: Using Weather Surveillance Radar to Quantify the Timing of Spring Trans-Gulf Bird Migration”
Ryley Gross and Martin Morales
Warner College of Natural Resources
“The Dynamics of Precipitation, Carnivore Conflict, and Livestock Loss in Tanzania”