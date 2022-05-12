Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity winners announced

College Honors – Research

Max Schmidtbauer

College of Agricultural Sciences

“A Tale of Three Insecticides: The Future of Chemical Controls for Beet Curly Top Virus in Sugar Beets”

Olivia Carter

College of Agricultural Sciences

“Biology and Molecular Tools for Management of Hemp Russet Mite – The Most Important Pest of Hemp”

Jimena Firo

College of Business

“Energy Transfer Fluorescence Spectroscopy in the Field of Nanoscience”

Lana Razma

College of Health and Human Sciences

“Is Upper and Lower Extremity Vibration Threshold Influenced by Protocol Requirements?”

Hannah Butterklee

College of Health and Human Sciences

“Pharmacokinetic Investigation of Commercially Available Edible Marijuana Products in Humans: Potential Influence of Body Composition and Influence on Glucose Control”

Alexys Murillo

College of Health and Human Sciences,College of Natural Sciences

“The Inside Scoop on Stress and Status: A Mediation Analysis”

Corrina Farho

College of Liberal Arts

“Finding Our Way Home: A History of Environmental Injustice in Denver, CO”

Amelia Stocking

College of Natural Sciences

“Archaeal Transcription and NET-Seq”

Anna Galaeva

College of Natural Sciences

“Liposomal Biologically Active Aromatic Acids: Benzoic and Salicylic Acids”

Inga Erickson

College of Natural Sciences

“Crab Density in Intertidal Mud Flats Located in Magdalena Bay, BCS, Mexico”

Melody Weber

College of Natural Sciences

“The Impact of GMI1 in Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Genomes of Arabidopsis Thaliana”

Christian Smith

College of Natural Sciences

“Expression of Host Cell Signaling Transcripts in Rift Valley Fever Virus Infected Aedes Aegypti”

Emily Turner

College of Natural Sciences

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Investigating the Effects of Cannabis Use on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Symptomology Through the Overlap Between Anxiety Disorders and OCD”

Colton Castro

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Association Between Anticholinergic Medication Burden and Resting Cerebral Blood Flow in Schizophrenia”

Samantha Weed

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Association Between Anticholinergic Medication Burden and Resting Cerebral Blood Flow in Schizophrenia”

Kayla Fairweather

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Chronic Immune Stimulation to Suppress Tumor Metastasis in a Mouse Model of Osteosarcoma”

Paige Fortunati

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Exploring the feeding ecology within the gastrointestinal tracts of red fox (Vulpes vulpes) from Alaska”

Rachel McMillan

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Analysis of Inclusivity of Published Science Communication Cirricula for Scientists and STEM Students”

Sage Phuepwint

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Engineered DNA Crystals For Hosting DNA-Binding Proteins”

Nabila Ahmad

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

“Engineered DNA Crystals For Hosting DNA-Binding Proteins”