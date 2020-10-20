Capitol interns learn the power of respectful dialogue

All politics is local, as the saying goes. Colorado State University undergraduates get a chance to see the inner workings of state legislative politics through semester-long internships at the Capitol in Denver, and the experience can be literally life-changing.

Now offered through the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, the Capitol internships have been part of the Department of Political Science for four decades. Professor John Straayer shaped the Legislative Politics practicum into a unique way to bring classroom theory to life for juniors and seniors from any major, shepherding more than 1,000 students through the program over his 37 years teaching the six-credit course.

Professor Robert Duffy, who is also chair of the department, assumed responsibility for the internship program in 2017 when Straayer began his transition to retirement after 50 years with CSU.

“The internship can be an eye-opening experience for students,” he said. “They spend a considerable amount of time with their member of the General Assembly, seeing all aspects of what they do, as well get to follow a bill from beginning to end – the give-and-take, the compromises, and the considerations that go into making laws at the state level.”

To participate in the internship, students must complete an application that indicates their interest in particular issues, any political party affiliation, and if they know anyone currently serving in the legislature. Duffy says he tries to match interns with members whose issues align as much as possible.

“Members ask for CSU interns because they know they will be professional and reliable,” Duffy said. “And many people who work at the Capitol – staff, aides, lobbyists, even members – have been through the program themselves.”

Duffy said the program usually receives 20 to 30 applications for each class, and he tries to keep enrollment to 22 or 23 – the number of students who can fit into two CSU fleet vans. Because every Tuesday and Thursday during the semester, those vans roll down I-25 from Fort Collins to Denver, leaving exactly at 7:20 a.m., to make sure the interns are in their assigned representative or senator’s office before the day begins at 9 a.m., then roll north at 4 p.m. after a full day’s business.