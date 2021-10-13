Can backyard chickens provide answers about transmission of the West Nile virus?

An assistant professor in CSU’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, Bosco-Lauth first began studying West Nile virus in 2005. She’s a self-described horse lover and bought her first equine shortly after moving to Colorado in 2002 when she began her undergraduate studies at the University.

At the time, the U.S. was experiencing the largest West Nile virus epidemic ever in the western hemisphere. Large numbers of birds, horses and other equines and mosquitoes were infected with the virus. Much like people, most horses don’t develop signs following infection, but in those who do get sick, almost one-third end up dying.

“I was terrified, worried about something happening to my horse,” she said. “I started getting involved, mostly trying to figure out what’s being done about this, what can we do from a veterinary perspective?”

Bosco-Lauth connected with and started working in the lab of Dr. Richard Bowen, a veterinary scientist who is renowned for studying viral diseases that affect domestic and wild animals and spill over into human populations.

Bowen was working on the development of an equine West Nile virus vaccine in 2003, a few years after the first equine vaccine was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Today, there are several options for horse owners who want to protect their animals from the deadly virus.

Several of the vaccines Bowen’s team was testing also got approved by the federal government and are still in use.

Bosco-Lauth said that working in the lab was a perfect mix of veterinary medicine and infectious disease work.

“It launched my infectious disease career,” she said. “I was planning on being a clinician prior to that and decided: No way, this is a lot more fun.”