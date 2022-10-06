C.A.N.S. Around The Oval needs your help

C.A.N.S. Around The Oval — Colorado State University’s annual drive to collect nonperishable food and raise money for the Food Bank for Larimer County — recently reached the $15,000 mark of its $60,000 goal.
Organizers of the 36-year-old tradition said in addition to the monetary goal, they also are aiming to collect 20,000 pounds of food before the C.A.N.S. Around The Oval celebration on Oct. 19, and they need your help.
“We’re so excited to see this level of involvement from the community as groups take to the grocery stores to table for donations, set up their own internal C.A.N.S. competitions, and hold donation picnics, just to name a few,” said Basic Needs Program Coordinator Kathryn Conrad. “Don’t be afraid to get creative; groups that do tend to have a lot of success. Our goal this year is to raise $60,000, so it’s crucial that we keep up the excitement of C.A.N.S. through to the end.”
Learn more
To learn more and support C.A.N.S. Around The Oval, visit secure.foodbanklarimer.org/site/TR/DIYFundraisers/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1200.
Conrad added that there are 99 teams and individuals registered for the annual C.A.N.S. competition in which colleges, departments, divisions and other groups can compete to raise the most funds and give the most food. The winners will be published on the C.A.N.S. Around The Oval website as well as SOURCE.
C.A.N.S. — which stands for “cash and nutritious staples” — is one of the largest fund and food drives in Northern Colorado. Last year, the effort raised $66,498.65 and collected 19,082 pounds of food.
Conrad explained CSU makes a significant impact on the ability of the Larimer County Food Bank and its partner agencies to annually provide nutrition and other basic supplies to the community each year.
“Rams Against Hunger at CSU is an extension of The Food Bank for Larimer County, so by stepping up to support C.A.N.S. Around The Oval, we are also stepping up to support our classmates, friends and CSU staff members,” Conrad said. “C.A.N.S. is a really good example of how Rams can take care of Rams.”