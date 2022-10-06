C.A.N.S. Around The Oval needs your help

C.A.N.S. Around The Oval — Colorado State University’s annual drive to collect nonperishable food and raise money for the Food Bank for Larimer County — recently reached the $15,000 mark of its $60,000 goal.

Organizers of the 36-year-old tradition said in addition to the monetary goal, they also are aiming to collect 20,000 pounds of food before the C.A.N.S. Around The Oval celebration on Oct. 19, and they need your help.

“We’re so excited to see this level of involvement from the community as groups take to the grocery stores to table for donations, set up their own internal C.A.N.S. competitions, and hold donation picnics, just to name a few,” said Basic Needs Program Coordinator Kathryn Conrad. “Don’t be afraid to get creative; groups that do tend to have a lot of success. Our goal this year is to raise $60,000, so it’s crucial that we keep up the excitement of C.A.N.S. through to the end.”