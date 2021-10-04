C.A.N.S. Around The Oval gets underway at CSU

Buttram, who started in this new role in August, is optimistic about exceeding this year’s monetary and food targets, especially at a time when the community is still being affected by COVID-19.

“The strains of COVID are still prevalent in our community,” he said. “C.A.N.S. Around The Oval elevates the issue and ensures a stronger community across Larimer County and right here on the CSU campus. This is a great way for Rams to take care of Rams.”

The annual event is designed to raise awareness about food insecurity and collect donations (monetary and non-perishable foods) for the Food Bank for Larimer County. According to organizers, the food bank not only serves the county at-large but the local campus community via the Rams Against Hunger program.

In addition to organizing C.A.N.S., Buttram oversees Rams Against Hunger, which offers a variety of services to support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. Services include a food pantry, a meal-swipe program, pocket pantries and in-person assistance with navigating federal aid eligibility.

“We try to support student, faculty and staff situations holistically, connecting them with the support services they deserve so they can fully participate in their role here at CSU,” Buttram said.