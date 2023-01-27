Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale to speak at CSU for Black History Month

Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, is speaking at Colorado State University in February as part of a celebration for Black History Month.
Seale’s keynote at CSU’s Lory Student Center on Feb. 13 is one of just a host of public events being organized throughout the month by the Black/African American Cultural Center, a student diversity office that supports Black students at CSU.
Events include lectures, in-depth student discussions, movie screenings and food samplings, among other attractions. This year’s theme — “Blackprint: The Original Blueprint” — focuses on examining the past to advance the Black community, according to organizers.
Duan Ruff, director of the Black/African American Cultural Center, explained that CSU students in the past year have become interested in learning more about the Black Panther Party. In February 2022, B/AACC hosted a Black Panther Day event in which students dressed up as Black Panther members, working to dispel some of the controversial myths about the party.
“Students definitely have an interest in the true story of the Black Panther Party,” Ruff said. “The Black Panthers are not a terrorist organization. They did a lot of community service work that is still in existence today.”
Seale, along with Huey P. Newton, founded the Black Panther Party in college during the 1960s. Known for wearing black berets, leather jackets and headline-grabbing means of protest, the Black Panther Party was a driving force during the civil rights movement in the United States, confronting police brutality, combating childhood hunger and supporting voting rights.
In 2020, Newton told The Washington Post: “The legacy of the Black Panther Party is our protest method of organizing the people and voter registration. Yeah, we had the breakfast program because people forget: What is attached to the breakfast program? What’s attached to the sickle cell anemia testing program, et cetera? It is voter registration. Because we want to get more and more political Black folks elected to political office, up and down the ballot on the state legislative bodies — the senator, the governors, the legislative frameworks, et cetera, right on down to cities and counties and stuff. And more community control input to the functions of the police.”
Black History Month events
Black History Month at CSU kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Lory Student Center Theater with food, music, live performances and more. Ruff explained the kickoff event provides the opportunity to celebrate Black contributions and achievements to American society.
Adrian Jones, student development and retention coordinator at B/AACC, added that students are getting excited about many of the in-person events. “There’s kind of a buzz right now,” he said. “There are a lot of upperclassmen and first-year students who are excited to participate.”
Other events include the weekly “Being Black &” and “Real Talk” series, which focus on important issues for Black students at CSU.
For CSU faculty and staff, there is a Black Faculty/Staff Mixer on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the Office of Inclusive Excellence on Shields Street.
For the latest information on all of the events, visit baacc.colostate.edu/programs/cultural-programs/black-history-month-programs.
Black History Month Kick-Off
Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m.
Lory Student Center Theater
Being Black & Series: Health and Wellness
Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Black Faculty/Staff Mixer
Friday, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m.
Office of Inclusive Excellence
Real Talk: Black Traditions in partnership with Africans United
Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Movie: The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks
Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Behavioral Sciences Building 131
Light dinner provided starting at 6 p.m.
Thirst for Knowledge and Excellence: Black Faculty/Staff and Student Luncheon
Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lory Student Center – Longs Peak Room
Being Black & Series: Queer Identity in Real Life
Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Keynote Speaker: Bobby Seale
Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.
Lory Student Center – Grand Ballroom
Black Student Alliance & United Men of Color: Roses for Black Love
Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lory Student Center – Flea Market
Real Talk: Black Love in the Community
Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Black Student Alliance – Sex for Chocolate
Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Thirst for Knowledge and Excellence: Vision Board with Bridgette Johnson
Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Being Black & Series: Spirituality
Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Movie: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom D
Major Stories (open for all second-year students)
Monday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Michael Smith Alumni Center (Canvas Stadium)
Real Talk: Professionalism and Expectations for Black Folks in the Workplace
Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Being Black & Series: Greek Life in the Black Community
Thursday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Black History Month Themed Dinner
Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m.
Braiden Dining Hall
Kick B/AACC – Black History Trivia
Friday, Feb. 24, from 3-5 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
United Women of Color: The Hair Show
Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m.
Lory Student Center Theater
Real Talk: Influence of Black Culture
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m.
B/AACC Office – Lory Student Center 335
Black History Month Closing: Taco Tuesday Party
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Lory Student Center Ballroom C