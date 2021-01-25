Black History Month at CSU features national speaker on race and disability

Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center and campus partners are hosting a variety of events in February for Black History Month, including a keynote presentation on race and disability from a nationally recognized speaker.

Wesley Hamilton, a philanthropist, speaker, athlete and model, headlines festivities with a virtual keynote presentation on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. He will be sharing his story on how he transformed his life from victim to victor after surviving multiple gunshot wounds that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Hamilton appeared on Season 4 of Netflix’s Queer Eye in which he met face to face with the shooter who paralyzed him.

“I am grateful for the life I was given,” Hamilton said of the experience on his website. “It has opened up doors that would’ve remained closed if not for being shot. I now have the ability to empower the youth coming from my boyhood community, showing them that opportunities come to whoever creates them and showing them how to be more than their circumstances.”

The talk is presented in partnership with B/AACC, RamEvents and the Student Disability Center.