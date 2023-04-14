Lory Student Center birthday party set for Wednesday on Plaza

Break out the party hats and cake – the LSC turns 61 this week.

The LSC community will mark the occasion with a lunchtime celebration on the Plaza Wednesday, April 19, featuring the CSU Rampage pep band and a cappella group Bassic A. There will be decorations, a visit from CAM the Ram, KCSU deejays and food, including breakfast burritos and gluten-free muffins courtesy of LSC Catering.

The much-anticipated event, which spotlights an upbeat version of “Happy Birthday” by the pep band, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. just outside the east entrance of the LSC. There will be giveaways and special guests, including Vice President of Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jody Donovan and Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Craig Chesson.

Building CSU pride

“It’s going to be super fun,” LSC Governing Board Chair Macie Lynch said. “We’re excited to help build CSU pride. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people to the LSC!”

Lynch said student members of the LSC Governing Board, who have worked alongside RamEvents staff to facilitate the event, are excited to welcome back the celebration after a hiatus for a few years. “It’s been a while since we did this, and we’re looking forward to celebrating everything the LSC offers.”

The expansive student center, easily recognizable by its sloping LSC Theatre roofline, is a home away from home for many students throughout their time at CSU. Students often gather at the LSC to have lunch with friends, get involved with clubs and organizations, take advantage of the many services and cultural offerings available, or just study in one of its cozy lounges. As thousands visit the building every day, the LSC is recognized as one of the most active buildings on campus, according to tour ambassadors who welcome new students to the university.

More than 600 student staffers

It’s also a great place to work, Lynch said, with more than 600 students supporting the daily operations of the building, including dining and catering jobs, student marketing positions, and administrative and management opportunities.

Yet as impressive as all this is, there’s something even more appealing to its visitors.

“Students make lifelong friendships here,” Lynch said, “and share experiences they can’t get anywhere else on campus. With more than 500 student organizations, there’s something here for everyone.”

That strong sense of community is what the celebration this year is all about. Students and staff from throughout the building got together to create a fun video in celebration of the birthday, which can be seen starting Wednesday on LSC social channels. The video was filmed and edited by Ryan Haynes, LSC marketing multimedia coordinator, with help from student social media creative Sydnie Scruggs.

Celebrating the LSC family

“It’s the people and services that make a building what it is,” LSC Executive Director Mike Ellis said. “We’re celebrating the lives and accomplishments of all the people who are part of the LSC family.”

Affection for the LSC and for the university runs deep for Lynch, who grew up in Fort Collins and fondly remembers regularly visiting the campus with family and friends.

“We’d come for games, ride our bikes here and just hang out,” Lynch said. “Such great memories. Now, as part of the LSC Governing Board, I get to serve as an ambassador, helping to connect students to opportunities at the LSC.”

Her hopes for the birthday celebration?

“We’re just hoping to have a fun day,” she said. “The Plaza is an awesome space to bring people together.”