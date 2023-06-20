Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day set for June 28, with giveaways galore on the Oval

The 35th annual Summer Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day will be held on Wednesday, June 28. Those who pedal their way to campus will be treated to free breakfast foods, coffee and other treats at a station on the Oval just north of the Administration Building.

The station, which will be open from 6:30-9:30 a.m., served 1,113 people last year, and organizers are aiming to have more than 1,200 riders this year.

“Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is a great way to try riding as a transportation option,” said Jamie Gaskill, associate director of active transportation with Parking and Transportation Services. “If you’ve never biked to work or class before, June 28 is the day. Grab a colleague or friend and pedal over to a breakfast station or two. Not only do you get to try out riding to get where you need to go, you also get to have fun and enjoy free tasty treats along the way!”