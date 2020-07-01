Bike commuting programs available for CSU community members

CSU’s Parking and Transportation Services and the City of Fort Collins’ FC Moves are offering bike commuting programs.
Biking is a fun, inexpensive commuting option that allows for social distancing and plenty of fresh air. Colorado State University supports bike commuting with its 17,000 bike parking spaces, miles of separated trails and underpasses and amenities such as commuter showers.
Prepare for your ride to campus in the fall with these programs, brought to you by CSU’s Parking and Transportation Services and the City of Fort Collins’ FC Moves.
Summer Bike Webinars
Register for this series of free “lunch and learn” webinars to brush up on your bicycling knowledge and ask questions of the experts.
Friday, July 10
Preparing to Ride
Noon–1 p.m. (Virtual)
Are you interested in learning how to bicycle commute to work, but don’t know where to start? Join us for our preparing-to-ride class for an intro to rules of the road, how to fuel for the ride, plan your route and carry items with you.
Tuesday, July 21
Bicycle Friendly Driver (FC Moves)
5:15-6:30 p.m. (Virtual or Recorded Option)
Discuss traffic safety laws and responsibilities for both cyclists and motorists, shared responsibilities, and how to avoid crashes or conflicts. Earn a Bicycle Friendly Driver certification upon completion of this course from Bicycle Colorado.
Register for Virtual Session
Request recording and test by emailing aaron.buckley@colostate.edu.
Friday, July 24
Bike Maintenance
Noon-1 p.m. (Virtual)
Join bike mechanic Morgan Dye of CSU’s The Spoke to check your bike for signs of trouble and simple steps to keep it in top shape. Have your own bike handy to participate in a “BYOB” (Bring Your Own Bike) flat change demo.
Bike Buddies
Want some one-on-one assistance to prepare your bike commute? Your Bike Buddy is here to help. CSU’s Parking and Transportation Services has teamed up with FC Moves to offer a program that matches you with a trained Bicycle Ambassador who can help with:
- Selecting a comfortable route
- Riding safely in traffic
- Fixing a flat tire or other basic bike maintenance
- Choosing gear for your commute
- Riding in inclement weather
- Taking your bike on the bus (or Bike-n-Ride)
- Other tips and techniques to fit your situation
How the program works
1. Sign up: Complete the bike buddy intake form.
2. Plan Your Ride: Meet via video call with a member of the Parking and Transportation Services team to plan your best route(s) to campus and answer your bike commuting questions.
3. Ride: Test your route in-person with a Bike Ambassador! You’ll schedule a time and place to meet with a Bike Ambassador and ride the route together to campus and back. During the ride you can address best practices for riding with traffic, positioning at intersections, trail etiquette and other skills specific to your route. Both participants will be asked to wear a face-covering and maintain a distance of six feet during the ride.
For more information, please visit pts.colostate.edu/employee/bicycle/2020-summer-bike-programs.
Please note that all participants in the Bike Buddies program must complete a daily symptom checker found on the CSU COVID Recovery site. CSU employees should use their eID to fill out the electronic form. Non-CSU employees will be asked to monitor themselves, with the understanding that if they have any symptoms identified on the form, they will not participate.