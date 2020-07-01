Bike commuting programs available for CSU community members

Summer Bike Webinars



Register for this series of free “lunch and learn” webinars to brush up on your bicycling knowledge and ask questions of the experts.

Friday, July 10

Preparing to Ride

Noon–1 p.m. (Virtual)

Are you interested in learning how to bicycle commute to work, but don’t know where to start? Join us for our preparing-to-ride class for an intro to rules of the road, how to fuel for the ride, plan your route and carry items with you.

Register for Virtual Session

Tuesday, July 21

Bicycle Friendly Driver (FC Moves)

5:15-6:30 p.m. (Virtual or Recorded Option)

Discuss traffic safety laws and responsibilities for both cyclists and motorists, shared responsibilities, and how to avoid crashes or conflicts. Earn a Bicycle Friendly Driver certification upon completion of this course from Bicycle Colorado.

Register for Virtual Session

Request recording and test by emailing aaron.buckley@colostate.edu.

Friday, July 24

Bike Maintenance

Noon-1 p.m. (Virtual)

Join bike mechanic Morgan Dye of CSU’s The Spoke to check your bike for signs of trouble and simple steps to keep it in top shape. Have your own bike handy to participate in a “BYOB” (Bring Your Own Bike) flat change demo.

Register for Virtual Session