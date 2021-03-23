Be part of the Courageous Strategic Transformation process

Want to learn more about the Courageous Strategic Transformation process at Colorado State University? Join an information session on Tuesday, March 30, to hear details of the transformation process from several university leaders.

The session will be hosted online via Zoom from 4 to 5:30 pm. Members of the CSU community can register and access the session through this Zoom link. The session will include both live ASL interpretation and closed captioning. It will also be recorded and captioned in both English and Spanish for later viewing.

Panelists for the session will include:

Jenelle Beavers (moderator), Vice President for Strategy

Vice President for Strategy Roe Bubar , Interim Vice President for Diversity

, Interim Vice President for Diversity Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs

Vice President for Student Affairs Blake Naughton, Vice President for Engagement and Extension

Vice President for Engagement and Extension Joyce McConnell, President

President Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Provost and Executive Vice President Alan Rudolph, Vice President for Research

Vice President for Research Ben Withers, Dean, College of Liberal Arts

Questions for the panelists should be submitted via this Qualtrics link by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Share feedback

This information session will focus on the process for the University’s co-creation of a comprehensive and outward-facing strategic plan.

President McConnell has shared her vision for transformation and for the future of Colorado State in this brief video and in a SOURCE story on Feb. 22.

Leaders in units across CSU are also conducting feedback sessions throughout the month of March and hoping to provide students, faculty and staff the opportunity to engage with the draft Courageous Strategic Transformation framework through both facilitated group conversations and individual surveys available in English and Spanish. We invite all members of the community to submit feedback however you are most comfortable doing so.