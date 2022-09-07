Author of book on Flint water crisis to speak Sept. 21 as part of Thematic Year, Rams Read

Author, activist and pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of this year’s Rams Read book What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City, will be visiting Colorado State University on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to have an open discussion with CSU leaders about her book, research and health expertise.

Her visit marks the first main event of CSU’s inaugural Thematic Year.

The event is free and open to the CSU and Fort Collins community and requires no registration. The event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre on CSU’s main campus. Light refreshments will be provided, along with a book signing following the live discussion. Other programming that she will take part in during the afternoon includes panel discussions with both graduate and undergraduate students.

About the book

Hanna-Attisha’s book is a first-hand account of the signature environmental disaster that plagued Flint, Michigan, and its community members in 2014. A 2018 New York Times 100 Notable Book, the book grapples with our country’s history of environmental justice while sharing a story of a city that came together to fight and advocate for equal rights.

It also tells the inspiring personal story of Hanna-Attisha – an immigrant, doctor and scientist whose family roots in social justice activism helped her tackle the Flint Water crisis.

Hanna-Attisha received her bachelor’s and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Michigan and her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She completed her residency at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief resident.

To view upcoming Thematic Year events, programs and research highlights or to submit a health-related event to be featured on the program’s website, visit the Events and Programs page at https://thematicyear.colostate.edu/.