Apply by March 11 for the Sustainability Leadership Fellows program

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is now accepting applications for its Sustainability Leadership Fellows program, which prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training.

The program helps early career scientists have a greater impact, reach broader audiences and think more expansively about their work and its role in the world. This program will enhance researchers’ careers and the ability to effectively communicate, collaborate, and lead.

The program is open to all disciplines and colleges. The deadline to apply is March 11, 2020.