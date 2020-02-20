Apply by March 11 for the Sustainability Leadership Fellows program

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is now accepting applications for its Sustainability Leadership Fellows program, which prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training.
The program helps early career scientists have a greater impact, reach broader audiences and think more expansively about their work and its role in the world. This program will enhance researchers’ careers and the ability to effectively communicate, collaborate, and lead.
The program is open to all disciplines and colleges. The deadline to apply is March 11, 2020.
Fellowship requirements
Successful applicants will be selected based on the following criteria: level of interest in communicating science to the public and media, interest in building leadership and professional development skills, relevance of their research to sustainability science, and applicability of training to long-term career plans.
Applicants must be advanced doctoral students or early career postdoctoral fellows at Colorado State University.
Priority will be given to applicants conducting innovative and interdisciplinary work and those with a strong motivation to improve their communication and leadership skills. The School of Global Environmental Sustainability will also select candidates to represent a diversity of colleges and disciplines.
For more information, please contact Aleta Weller, senior research and engagement officer or visit sustainability.colostate.edu/slf-application.