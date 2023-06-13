Anthony Garcia’s ‘Whirlpool’ is the newest art installation at CSU Spur

Denver artist Anthony Garcia Sr. recently completed an enormous mural, titled “Whirlpool,” at the new CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver. The mural, which took months to complete, fills a breezeway at the Hydro building.

In keeping with Hydro’s focus on water-related research and public education, “Whirlpool” features striped patterns rendered in blue hues, evoking the movement and energy of water. Like much of Garcia’s public artwork, “Whirlpool” incorporates a serape motif drawn from traditional Mexican blankets.

The mural is among eight permanent art installations at CSU Spur exploring the campus themes of food, water, and animal and human health. The plan for campus artwork arose from Colorado’s Art in Public Places law, which requires that state-funded construction projects spend a small percentage of appropriations on works of art that may be experienced by the public. The total budget was $1.15 million for installations at CSU Spur.

Garcia grew up in the Globeville neighborhood immediately west of the National Western Center. He is well known in Denver for supporting his community through volunteer efforts and art projects. Read more about Garcia’s work.