Annual Gather event highlights belonging

The third annual Gather: Conversations to Inspire takes place on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre on Colorado State University’s main campus in Fort Collins. Registration is free but encouraged.
The half-day, in-person event, sponsored by CSU’s Women and Philanthropy, includes eight women who will share their stories and perspectives about belonging in industries in which women have historically been underrepresented. President Amy Parsons will provide the welcome and opening remarks.
“The idea of belonging is central to our understanding of how people give meaning to their lives,” said Caitlin Carlson (B.A., ’06) associate director of Donor Relations and Stewardship and event coordinator for Gather. “We are so excited to spotlight a few of the women in our CSU community and their professional journeys; how they found belonging – and accomplished a lot – in industries where women have been traditionally underrepresented.”
Program schedule
The keynote speaker is Shelly Swanback (B.S., ’91). She is the CEO of TTEC Engage, one of the largest global customer experience technology companies. Her story of innovation, service, and leaning into messy challenges is inspiring.
A CSU Women Leaders panel will discuss their experiences and the steps the University is taking to ensure it is the best place for women to work and learn. The panel will be moderated by Interim Provost Jan Nerger and includes Blanche Hughes (M.Ed., ’84; Ph.D., ’95), vice president for student affairs; Kauline Cipriani, vice president for inclusive excellence; Karen Estlund, dean of University Libraries; and Lise Youngblade, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences
Left to right: Anna Fontana (B.S., ’97) and Nicole Dufalla will take part in a talk at the annual Gather event.
A Construction Management Case Study: Instructors Anna Fontana (B.S., ’97) and Nicole Dufalla share about the efforts of CSU’s Department of Construction Management to support the recruitment and retention of women in the construction industry and how those efforts are paying off.
“Gather represents a great way for us to build community through conversation,” said Carlson. “When we come together to hear about the experiences of others, we are reminded that our shared values are far more powerful than the threats that divide us.”
Women and Philanthropy is a donor community at CSU that celebrates the giving power of women – not only the gift of treasure, but also recognizing the time, talents, and leadership of these women. Programs such as Gather are intended to spark inspiration and motivate greater engagement with the University and our Northern Colorado community. Learn more about membership in Women and Philanthropy.
If you have questions about Gather or Women and Philanthropy, please contact Donor Relations at (970) 491-7774 or by donorrelations@colostate.edu.