Annual Gather event highlights belonging

The third annual Gather: Conversations to Inspire takes place on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre on Colorado State University’s main campus in Fort Collins. Registration is free but encouraged.

The half-day, in-person event, sponsored by CSU’s Women and Philanthropy, includes eight women who will share their stories and perspectives about belonging in industries in which women have historically been underrepresented. President Amy Parsons will provide the welcome and opening remarks.

“The idea of belonging is central to our understanding of how people give meaning to their lives,” said Caitlin Carlson (B.A., ’06) associate director of Donor Relations and Stewardship and event coordinator for Gather. “We are so excited to spotlight a few of the women in our CSU community and their professional journeys; how they found belonging – and accomplished a lot – in industries where women have been traditionally underrepresented.”