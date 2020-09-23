Annual drive for Food Bank for Larimer County needs your ‘CANtributions’

With monetary donations, Stephens said every dollar donated equates to two meals provided to Food Bank for Larimer County clients, adding that C.A.N.S. benefits university community members through Rams Against Hunger initiatives as well.

“C.A.N.S. connects to the Food Bank for Larimer County,” Stephens said, “while the food bank reciprocates by supplying our Rams Against Hunger program via the Pocket Pantries and the Mobile Food Pantry on campus.

While there won’t be a collection event at the Oval this year due to COVID-19, Stephens said cans.colostate.edu will serve as a virtual hub for engagement and support, with informative talks and other virtual attractions in the works.

Stephens added that C.A.N.S. Around The Oval helps to fill a giving void at a critical time of the year and helps get people into a giving mindset during the fall season.

“We’re really trying to utilize ‘CANtribution,’” Stephens said. “While donating dollars and food is important, there are other ways to show support if you don’t have the capability to give in that way right now. You can volunteer your time at the Food Bank for Larimer Country. You can post on social media to spread the word. You can chalk The Plaza with artistic expression and educational messaging. But together, we can relieve food insecurity for fellow Rams and our local Northern Colorado neighbors this fall even in virtual and physically distanced ways.”