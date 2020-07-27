An appreciation of Rick Miranda’s leadership

I am honored to share my appreciation of Rick Miranda as a leader, a mentor, and a friend. Knowing the kind of leader and mentor Rick is, I hope this message justly recognizes Rick for his humility, his wit and dry sense of humor, and most of all, his love for Colorado State University and its students, faculty, and staff.

Rick is a person who seldom calls attention to himself, and when he does, it’s often in the most self-deprecating and hilarious way. If you’ve attended any of the Leadership Fall Forums, you’ll understand what I mean – the goofy hats, green and yellow game bibs…need I say more? And in doing so, Rick taught us to not take ourselves so seriously but to take joy in being silly once in a while. As a self-aware leader who practices humility, Rick taught us that vulnerability is strength. In acknowledging our own weaknesses, we seek out complementary strengths in others, leading to greater team work, collaboration, and trust.

One aspect of Rick’s leadership that I will definitely miss is his sense of humor. The past few months have been pretty dark, but a saving grace I found myself looking forward to this spring was Rick’s semi-frequent emails to faculty. While meant to disseminate Keep Teaching tips, Rick wove in expressions of gratitude, inspirational reminders of our ability to thrive, and best of all – groan-worthy puns that on some days were my sole source of comic relief.