In the week following Spring Break, as the Colorado State University community worked to adjust to new norms driven by the coronavirus crisis, Theresa Barosh, rose to the challenge of successfully defending a dissertation remotely.

When President Joyce McConnell declared that all university operations would move to online and virtual platforms on March 19, Barosh realized a quick and decisive strategy was needed to prepare for the defense scheduled on March 25. Communication, followed by even more communication, and flexibility was key.

And, with support from advisors, committee members, a mentor network, and CSU’s Graduate School, the doctoral candidate in the Graduate Degree Program in Ecology was able to effectively defend in a way that met both personal and professional aspirations.

“Acknowledging and sharing this major life accomplishment with family, friends, and colleagues was paramount,” said Barosh.

While tremendously disappointed that family and friends could not watch the defense in person, Barosh managed to have some fun while also sharing the results of many years of work by creating and illustrating a virtual defense seminar. It was shared on YouTube prior to the closed virtual defense with graduate committee members.

The feedback to the seminar on a personal Twitter was swift and positive, including pictures of loved ones enjoying the virtual defense.

“Getting immediate feedback through social media proved to be a bit distracting but the support was also so encouraging,” Barosh reflected.