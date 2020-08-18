As a child, King bounced around homes in the foster care system and briefly experienced homelessness. As an undergraduate at Western Illinois University, he said he would stowaway in his residence hall during academic breaks, and he even sent himself care packages to give the appearance that he fit the mold of a typical college student.

“I felt really left out, and I didn’t want anyone to know my background,” said King, who went on to earn his master’s degree at CSU.

Donovan, who now serves as assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students, first heard King’s story for an assignment in her student affairs in higher education class.

“I remember my stomach had dropped, and I was on one hand profoundly sad that he had to navigate on his own,” Donovan said. “But I also remembering being incredibly proud of him for getting into a master’s degree program — just being in awe of Greg’s tenacity and persistence, and the sense of we’ve got to do better for these students.”

King’s story was part of a confluence of events that led to the creation of the Fostering Success Program at CSU, a donor-supported initiative that has helped thousands of students from foster care and independent backgrounds navigate college since its founding a decade ago.

Fostering Success at CSU is synonymous with providing care packages to students of independent backgrounds during move-in week and a few times during the semester. But the program, as its founders, current organizers and supporters say, is so much more.

It has become a national exemplar on how to provide resources, mentorship, networking and educational opportunities for students of independent backgrounds.