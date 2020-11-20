2020 GradShow award winners embrace new virtual platform

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship, and creative arts 0nline while competing for 56 scholarships during the 2020 GradShow. Participants represented 43 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Each presenter prerecorded a 30-second elevator pitch and a 3-minute talk for the virtual audience and also prepared a digital poster for the new presentation platform. Visual and performing arts students showcased additional videos and images for the virtual format.

Award winners were announced Nov. 18 by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research following three days of professional development events, a keynote, and a virtual networking session.

All members of the University community are invited to view all presentations at my.csuinnovates.org. Create a profile at my.csuinnovates.org/login and become a member of the virtual community to share supportive feedback with presenters.

The GradShow would not be possible without the time, and financial support of our generous sponsors and more than 100 judges.