2020 GradShow award winners embrace new virtual platform

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship, and creative arts 0nline while competing for 56 scholarships during the 2020 GradShow. Participants represented 43 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Each presenter prerecorded a 30-second elevator pitch and a 3-minute talk for the virtual audience and also prepared a digital poster for the new presentation platform. Visual and performing arts students showcased additional videos and images for the virtual format.
Award winners were announced Nov. 18 by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research following three days of professional development events, a keynote, and a virtual networking session.
All members of the University community are invited to view all presentations at my.csuinnovates.org. Create a profile at my.csuinnovates.org/login and become a member of the virtual community to share supportive feedback with presenters.
The GradShow would not be possible without the time, and financial support of our generous sponsors and more than 100 judges.
Distinction in Creativity
1st Place for $250
Leila Malekadeli – College of Liberal Arts
2nd Place for $150
Amy Young – College of Liberal Arts
College of Business, Business for a Better World
$500 award
Ethan Hahn – College of Business
Great Minds in Research
1st Place for $250
Judith Chiginsky – College of Agricultural Sciences
2nd Place for $150
Julianna Sun – Cell and Molecular Biology
Honorable Mention for $100
Katie Rocci – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Lisa Schlein – Cell and Molecular Biology
Rachel Doser – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Emily Fitzmeyer – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Jake Greenwood – College of Natural Sciences
Sarah Myers – College of Natural Sciences
Ray Sumner – College of Liberal Arts
Ryan Czarny – College of Natural Sciences
Kailee Reed – Cell and Molecular Biology
Charlotte Cialek – College of Natural Sciences
CSU Ventures Drivers of Innovation
Platinum award for $500
Peter Chen – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Mo Hussein – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Silver award for $250
Kanda Borognoni – College of Natural Sciences
Diego Bestel – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Office of International Programs – Global Impact: Research
$400 award
Brittney Sly – College of Health and Human Sciences
Melody Zarria – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Yuiko Chino – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Graduate Student Council – New Graduate Student
Visual Arts Top Scholar for $250
Pratyoosh Kashyap – College of Agricultural Sciences
Research Top Scholar for $250
Lisa Wang – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Lauren Abram – Warner College of Natural Resources
James Terry – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Undergraduate Choice
Visual Arts Top Scholar for $125
Zach Leonard – College of Liberal Arts
Research Top Scholar for $125
Avpreet Othee – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Allie Kohler – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Jessy Jiao – College of Health and Human Sciences
College-Specific Awards
Top Scholars for University Interdisciplinary Programs
1st Place for $500
Dani Lin Hunter – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
2nd Place for $300
Platon Selemenakis – Cell and Molecular Biology
3rd Place for $250
Erika Peirce – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
College of Agricultural Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
College of Business – Dean’s Award for Research Excellence
$500 award
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering – Excellence in Research
$250 award
College of Natural Sciences Outstanding Scholar Award
$500 award
College of Health and Human Sciences – Excellence in Research and Scholarship
Excellence in Research and Scholarship for $250
College of Liberal Arts – Highest Achievement
Visual and Performing Arts for $500
Scholarship/Research for $500
College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
Warner College of Natural Resources – Top Scholar
$500 award