2020 GradShow award winners embrace new virtual platform

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship, and creative arts 0nline while competing for 56 scholarships during the 2020 GradShow. Participants represented 43 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Each presenter prerecorded a 30-second elevator pitch and a 3-minute talk for the virtual audience and also prepared a digital poster for the new presentation platform. Visual and performing arts students showcased additional videos and images for the virtual format.

Award winners were announced Nov. 18 by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research following three days of professional development events, a keynote, and a virtual networking session.

All members of the University community are invited to view all presentations at my.csuinnovates.org. Create a profile at my.csuinnovates.org/login and become a member of the virtual community to share supportive feedback with presenters.

The GradShow would not be possible without the time, and financial support of our generous sponsors and more than 100 judges.

Distinction in Creativity

1st Place for $250

Leila Malekadeli – College of Liberal Arts

2nd Place for $150

Amy Young – College of Liberal Arts

College of Business, Business for a Better World

$500 award

Ethan Hahn – College of Business

Great Minds in Research

1st Place for $250

Judith Chiginsky – College of Agricultural Sciences

2nd Place for $150

Julianna Sun – Cell and Molecular Biology

Honorable Mention for $100

Katie Rocci – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

Lisa Schlein – Cell and Molecular Biology

Rachel Doser – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Emily Fitzmeyer – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Jake Greenwood – College of Natural Sciences

Sarah Myers – College of Natural Sciences

Ray Sumner – College of Liberal Arts

Ryan Czarny – College of Natural Sciences

Kailee Reed – Cell and Molecular Biology

Charlotte Cialek – College of Natural Sciences

CSU Ventures Drivers of Innovation

Platinum award for $500

Peter Chen  – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Mo Hussein – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Silver award for $250

Kanda Borognoni – College of Natural Sciences

Diego Bestel  – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Office of International Programs – Global Impact: Research

$400 award

Brittney Sly – College of Health and Human Sciences

Melody Zarria – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

Yuiko Chino – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Graduate Student Council – New Graduate Student

Visual Arts Top Scholar for $250

Pratyoosh Kashyap – College of Agricultural Sciences

Research Top Scholar for $250

Lisa Wang – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Lauren Abram – Warner College of Natural Resources

James Terry  – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Undergraduate Choice

Visual Arts Top Scholar for $125

Zach Leonard – College of Liberal Arts

Research Top Scholar for $125

Avpreet Othee  – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Allie Kohler – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

Jessy Jiao – College of Health and Human Sciences

 

College-Specific Awards

Top Scholars for University Interdisciplinary Programs

1st Place for $500

Dani Lin Hunter – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

2nd Place for $300

Platon Selemenakis – Cell and Molecular Biology

3rd Place for $250

Erika Peirce – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

College of Agricultural Sciences – Top Scholar

$500 award

Aeriel Belk

College of Business – Dean’s Award for Research Excellence

$500 award

Marya Skotte

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering – Excellence in Research

$250 award

Marija Krunic

Morteza Ziaee

Audrey Beattie

College of Natural Sciences Outstanding Scholar Award

$500 award

Alexandra Koegel

Mariel Price

Christopher Rom

Daniel Mork

College of Health and Human Sciences – Excellence in Research and Scholarship

Excellence in Research and Scholarship for $250

Shivani Kaushik

Emma Clark

Clayton Swanson

Scott Wrigley

College of Liberal Arts – Highest Achievement

Visual and Performing Arts for $500

Michaela Allen

Andrea Bagdon

Scholarship/Research for $500

Natalie Stacker

Mary Shirley Mitchell

College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences – Top Scholar

$500 award

Sebastian Pace

Arielle Hay

Fabiola Silva Angulo

Warner College of Natural Resources – Top Scholar

$500 award

Kate Burgess

Cora Davies

Talia Speaker

