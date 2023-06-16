Drumroll please: 14 new CSU programs to join CSU Spur

As the first-of-its-kind educational campus marks 18 months since opening the doors to the first building, Colorado State University announces 14 programs that will launch at the CSU Spur campus in the coming year.

“Our faculty, staff and students continue to embrace the CSU Spur campus as an asset in expanding educational access, research and innovation,” said Jim Bradeen, associate vice president for Spur Strategy. “We see strong engagement from across the entire University, and I am grateful to our CSU colleagues for bringing their passion and creativity to life at Spur.”

The additional programs join more than 30 CSU programs launched last year at the Denver campus, which offers interdisciplinary research, innovation partnerships with industry, and lifelong learning opportunities – and then throws open its doors to the public with free admission to see these efforts in action and inspire the next generation with possible career paths in food, water, and health.

“Spur offers an extension of opportunity for new and existing Fort Collins programs, whether they are research, education, outreach or a combination,” said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor for CSU Spur.

New programs announced at CSU Spur include:

Arts Management Graduate Certificate ( College of Liberal Arts).

Advancing Colorado’s regenerative fiber economy through transdisciplinary education and research ( College of Health and Human Sciences).

Design thinking K to Grey ( College of Health and Human Sciences).

Biochemistry is Elementary: Bringing the science of life to human interdisciplinary industry partnerships to build career-oriented curricula (College of Natural Sciences).

Interdisciplinary Industry Partnerships to Build Career-Oriented Curricula ( College of Natural Sciences).

Climate Transitions Accelerator (College of Business).

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (Office of Engagement and Extension).

Building and activating a community forestry hub (Warner College of Natural Resources).

Climate Change Resource Center (Warner College of Natural Resources).

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering summer camps (Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering).

Drone Center – UAV Aviation Pathways program for Denver Metro high school students (Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering).

Office of Climate Engagement (Office of Engagement and Extension and Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering).

Engaging undergraduate students in research at CSU Spur (Provost Office).

ANGLES: a network for graduate leadership in sustainability – increasing our impact and creating a home at Spur (Provost Office).

About 50,000 people have visited CSU Spur since it opened the Vida building focused on animal and human health in January 2022. The campus opened two additional buildings in June 2022 and January 2023, Terra focused on food and agriculture and Hydro focused on water. Visitation has ramped up significantly in 2023, with 30,000 people visiting Spur since January.

“We are grateful to our initial programs, which have hit the ground running, and thrilled to bring in new multi-disciplinary and targeted programs that leverage the unique features of Spur, our visibility, and our connection to partners and the community,” Hittle said.