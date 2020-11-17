Zoom to faraway places with fellow Rams

As Colorado State University shifts to remote-only teaching and learning after Fall break, you can update your Zoom background with images showcasing CSU students’ education abroad experiences.

Set yourself against a glacial lake in New Zealand, the Italian Alps at sunset, off the coast of Costa Rica, or a majestic castle in Germany. You can download all these backgrounds from the CSU International Programs Education Abroad website.

The photos, reflecting CSU students’ overseas experiences from up to three years ago, were submitted to the Fall 2020 Education Abroad photo contest.

Three Cliffs, Swansea, Wales

Three Cliffs

Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom

Photo by Jackson Dye

Program: Swansea University, Spring 2020

During Jackson’s semester at Swansea University, he hiked through this beautiful area with cliffs and vibrant colors.

Surfers in Costa Rica

Surfing at Sunset

Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica

Photo by Lauren Prince

Program: USAC Heredia, Costa Rica, Spring 2020

Mirror Pond in New Zealand

Mirror on Peters Pool

Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand

Photo by Cheryl Prazak

Program: Lincoln University – Christchurch, Spring 2020

Spanish Harbor at night

One Day

Sitges, Spain

Photo by Eunwoo Sam Jun

Program: SAI Barcelona, Spring 2020

Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwanstein Castle from Mary’s Bridge

Schwangau, Germany

Photo by Alyx Job

Program: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Spring 2019

Yes, this is the original said to be Walt Disney’s inspiration for Cinderella’s castle.

Italian Alps at sunset

Italian Alps

Torino, Italy

Photo by Michael Norwesh

Program: CEA Barcelona, Spring 2020

According to Michael, this photo of the Italian Alps during sunset was captured at the top of the Mole Antonelliana. Michael won first place for this photo and two others during his study abroad in Barcelona, Spain.

