Zoom to faraway places with fellow Rams

As Colorado State University shifts to remote-only teaching and learning after Fall break, you can update your Zoom background with images showcasing CSU students’ education abroad experiences.
Set yourself against a glacial lake in New Zealand, the Italian Alps at sunset, off the coast of Costa Rica, or a majestic castle in Germany. You can download all these backgrounds from the CSU International Programs Education Abroad website.
The photos, reflecting CSU students’ overseas experiences from up to three years ago, were submitted to the Fall 2020 Education Abroad photo contest.
Three Cliffs
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Photo by Jackson Dye
Program: Swansea University, Spring 2020
During Jackson’s semester at Swansea University, he hiked through this beautiful area with cliffs and vibrant colors.
Surfing at Sunset
Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica
Photo by Lauren Prince
Program: USAC Heredia, Costa Rica, Spring 2020
Mirror on Peters Pool
Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand
Photo by Cheryl Prazak
Program: Lincoln University – Christchurch, Spring 2020
One Day
Sitges, Spain
Photo by Eunwoo Sam Jun
Program: SAI Barcelona, Spring 2020
Neuschwanstein Castle from Mary’s Bridge
Schwangau, Germany
Photo by Alyx Job
Program: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Spring 2019
Yes, this is the original said to be Walt Disney’s inspiration for Cinderella’s castle.
Italian Alps
Torino, Italy
Photo by Michael Norwesh
Program: CEA Barcelona, Spring 2020
According to Michael, this photo of the Italian Alps during sunset was captured at the top of the Mole Antonelliana. Michael won first place for this photo and two others during his study abroad in Barcelona, Spain.