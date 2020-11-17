Zoom to faraway places with fellow Rams

As Colorado State University shifts to remote-only teaching and learning after Fall break, you can update your Zoom background with images showcasing CSU students’ education abroad experiences.

Set yourself against a glacial lake in New Zealand, the Italian Alps at sunset, off the coast of Costa Rica, or a majestic castle in Germany. You can download all these backgrounds from the CSU International Programs Education Abroad website.

The photos, reflecting CSU students’ overseas experiences from up to three years ago, were submitted to the Fall 2020 Education Abroad photo contest.