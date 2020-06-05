Deep job and unit cuts averted: Board taps CARES and reserve funds to protect CSU’s strength

Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell today announced that, with the approval of the university’s budget for next year, students at Colorado State University will pay the same tuition as last year, and CSU will avoid the deep reductions, pay cuts, and job losses seen at other universities across the country.

The Board of Governors of the CSU System voted June 5 to approve proposed budgets for all CSU campuses, pending completion of the Long Budget Bill by the Colorado General Assembly. The budget package deploys federal stimulus funds, Board reserves, and proceeds from Board-initiated debt refinancing to preserve jobs, hold tuition steady, and avoid salary cuts for employees. More information can be found here.

The budget McConnell brought forward for approval by the Board includes $17 million in funding cuts to the campus that will be managed primarily through elimination of open positions and voluntary early separation incentives. These cuts are far different from the original $143 million shortfall the campus would have faced without the Board’s deployment of these various funding sources.

McConnell’s campus budget also calls for strategic investments in a range of areas including research, IT infrastructure, and student success. The strategic investments also support CSU faculty across all disciplines, ranks, and designation of tenure-track or non-tenure track, as essential members of the university community.

“We are moving forward boldly, holding steady on the cost of a great education while supporting engagement throughout our state and transformative research around the globe. We are able to focus on the future thanks to the financial wisdom of the Board of Governors in planning for emergencies and the leadership of Governor Polis and the Joint Budget Committee in distributing federal CARES funds,” said McConnell. “We’re the region’s largest employer, so keeping Colorado State University healthy is crucial for Northern Colorado’s economic recovery, and this budget is a great collaborative effort that truly supports our students and employees.”

President McConnell has been leading a campus-wide analysis of places where CSU can tighten its belt ever since the Board asked campus presidents to devise budgets that preserved jobs and avoided salary cuts. She affirmed that the collaborative spirit of that recovery planning process will continue as the university looks at next steps in the coming days and weeks.

“The success of our recovery depends on all of us working together and bringing our best ideas and efforts to the table,” McConnell said.