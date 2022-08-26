Yolanda Bevill to step down as CSU vice president for marketing and communications

Colorado State University Vice President for Marketing and Communications Yolanda Bevill is leaving CSU at the end of September to become the vice president for marketing, messaging, and engagement at the University of Texas-Arlington.

“I am truly sad to see Yolanda leave Colorado but understand her desire to be closer to her family in Texas,” Interim President Rick Miranda said. “She has done wonderful work at CSU. In just a couple of years at the helm of our communications operation, she rebuilt the leadership team, launched a major branding effort, and helped the campus navigate through some unprecedented challenges. I’ve personally been grateful for her guidance, advice, and sense of humor since I’ve stepped into the interim role, and I wish we had more time to work together.”

Bevill came to CSU in July 2020 from Prairie View A&M University near Houston. At CSU, she has overseen the university’s marketing, public relations, creative services, and web functions. She also served in an interim role as vice president for enrollment and access.

Accomplishments

During her tenure, the division won more than 25 awards and honors from professional organizations for its marketing and communications efforts. Major international media coverage about CSU and faculty experts increased more than 25% during that time. Bevill also oversaw the physical consolidation of the division’s offices, relocating staff based in the Administration Building into the Hartshorn Building with the rest of MarComm in 2021.

Under her leadership, the division launched an annual in-person summit for marketing/communications professionals at the University as well as a monthly CommNet meeting of those employees, to improve coordination, share best practices and provide professional development opportunities. Staff in her division credit her with supporting employee recognition and work-life balance.

Miranda will be appointing an interim vice president in the coming days who will serve in the position until a new university president comes on board.

“Yolanda is leaving a strong operation and leadership team that will move forward smoothly thanks to her leadership,” Miranda said. “We’re grateful for her time here, and wish her all the best.”