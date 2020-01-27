Guest Column: Wuhan Coronavirus – once again on the brink of a global health crisis, CSU researchers respond

The current outbreak in Wuhan, China, of a new coronavirus has led the world once again to the brink of a global health crisis that is moving rapidly, with increasing reports of disease in China and cases identified in 10 countries including Thailand, Korea, Japan, and in the United States.

The current outbreak reminds us how vulnerable the people of the world still are to rapid spread of a new or re-emergent contagion. It also sparks the engaged research community at Colorado State University to continue providing its expertise in finding new solutions and approaches to mitigating these devastating outbreaks.

CSU has had a long history of infectious disease research, linking research to new innovations and practices in infection control. This is the topic of a campus-wide program of research scholarly excellence. CSU research has already provided important information on coronaviruses and is already engaging on the new threat from Wuhan coronavirus.

We know that over 70% of viral disease outbreaks are spillovers of pathogens from animal reservoirs, and our past work with Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), another coronavirus, is an important contribution to understanding how Wuhan may have jumped from animals to human.

For example, with NIH and DARPA support, CSU College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences researchers Dick Bowen and Tony Schountz are actively working with MERS coronavirus in bats and camels to understand the role of these hosts in transmitting disease to humans. They have also created artificial ecosystems to study virus transmission between species in “real-world” conditions, while Rebekah Kading is funded by the Department of Defense to sample bats in Africa for viral loads to help build capacity for infectious disease responses worldwide.