Rams support Rams: How 3 CSU grads landed at a small TV station in Mississippi

Their journeys to Mississippi started with Hancock, who was offered her job after meeting Harms through CSU Senior Instructor Sarah Pooler, a veteran of the broadcast news industry who regularly arranges networking events for her students.

Hancock moved to Mississippi in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and had never been to the state before. She’s now the morning anchor, and arrives at work at midnight to help produce multiple hours of news while most people are sleeping.

A few months after Hancock was hired, Wicker reached out and mentioned that she was considering coming to WTOK and working as a sports reporter. She got the job, and moved to Meridian in late July 2021.

Bird started as a multimedia journalist a few weeks later, and he and his former CTV coworker Wicker became both coworkers and roommates.

“When they introduced Sydney at the station, it was like ‘oh cool, another person from Colorado,’” Hancock said. “And then when they introduced Ethan, it was like ‘are you Colorado people just taking over?’”

In her role, Wicker has the opportunity to cover everything from Mississippi’s robust high school football scene to the SEC, where she’s had the chance to cover titans like the University of Alabama and Mississippi State.

Bird, who wants to be a sports reporter, has thrived as what Harms referred to as a “utility player.” This has meant producing shows, working as a photographer, covering general assignment stories after tornadoes swept through their region, and even occasionally presenting the weather – something he discovered he has an unexpected talent at.

“That’s what’s great about small market television: You get to learn how to do it all,” Harms said. “You get to learn how to produce, do the weather, anchor, make contacts and just be a journalist. When you get into medium or large markets, you don’t have that luxury.”