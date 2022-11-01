The Writer’s Harvest features new and returning CSU faculty

The Writer’s Harvest is approaching, and that means faculty readings and another opportunity for the literary community to gather.

The Writer’s Harvest is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Longs Peak Room in the Lory Student Center and spotlights Jaquira Díaz, Nina McConigley, Todd Mitchell and Harrison Candelaria Fletcher.

The reading is part of a nationwide series of events to fight hunger, and attendees are encouraged to donate directly to the Larimer County Food Bank.