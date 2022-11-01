The Writer’s Harvest features new and returning CSU faculty

The Writer’s Harvest is approaching, and that means faculty readings and another opportunity for the literary community to gather.
The Writer’s Harvest is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Longs Peak Room in the Lory Student Center and spotlights Jaquira Díaz, Nina McConigley, Todd Mitchell and Harrison Candelaria Fletcher.
The reading is part of a nationwide series of events to fight hunger, and attendees are encouraged to donate directly to the Larimer County Food Bank.
Meet the writers
Díaz and McConigley joined the faculty at CSU’s Department of English this fall, bringing with them compelling approaches to prose through creative nonfiction and fiction. Mitchell and Fletcher, who are returning faculty, will introduce themselves as teachers and as writers to a circulating student body.
Jaquira Díaz
Jaquira Díaz’s most recent memoir, Ordinary Girls, investigates the ties between Miami and Puerto Rico by way of a narrator tethered to both. Writing about girlhood and coming-of-age, Díaz’s writing lives in a space of becoming. Díaz has authored numerous articles, including essays for The Atlantic and Time magazine. Some of her work has been reprinted in Best American Essays (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019).
Nina McConigley
Nina McConigley’s most recent novel Cowboys and East Indians is set in Wyoming and India. It looks through the lens of immigrant experience and collisions of cultures in the American West. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Orion, Oprah Magazine, The Asian American Literary Review and numerous others.
Todd Mitchell
Todd Mitchell’s book, The Last Panther, follows the adventures of an 11-year-old girl who lives in a post-climate disaster swamp along with her scientist father and pet rat. The book explores, among other topics, ecology, multiculturalism and empowering youth to work together to create positive change. Todd Mitchell is the author of several award-winning books for young readers and teens.
Harrison Candelaria Fletcher
Harrison Candelaria Fletcher’s book of essays, released in March 2022, is called Finding Querencia. It animates conversations about identity, belonging and other embattled territories. He is also the author of Presentimiento: A Life In Dreams, which was the winner of the Autumn House Press Nonfiction Prize, autobiography finalist for the International Latino Book Awards and was selected by Kirkus Reviews as a Best Indie Memoir of 2017.
About the CSU Creative Writing Reading Series
Each year, CSU’s Department of English hosts the Creative Writing Reading Series. It sees authors of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and hybrid works come to campus and interact with the Fort Collins community on all things literary.
The Writer’s Harvest provides the opportunity for the campus community to support the CSU faculty as not only professors but also as working writers.
The CSU Creative Writing Reading Series is made possible by the Organization of Graduate Student Writers, the CSU Department of English, the College of Liberal Arts, the Lilla B. Morgan Memorial Endowment, the donor sponsor of the Crow-Tremblay Alumni Reading Series, CSU Libraries and other generous support.