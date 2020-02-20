World Unity Fair brings global culture to CSU Community

During this historic year of Colorado State University’s sesquicentennial, the World Unity Fair celebrates 66 years of bringing global culture and fun to CSU and Fort Collins.

The Office of International Programs will host the annual fair on Sunday, March 1, in the Lory Student Center ballroom and theater, from 3 to 9 p.m. The event brings together cultural groups from CSU and the Fort Collins community to create a rich experience highlighting traditions, food, music, and dance from around the world.

The World Unity Fair is free and open to the public, and is co-sponsored by the Associated Students of Colorado State University. Food from all over the world will be available for purchase at the event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. There is free parking near the LSC on Sunday.

Schedule of events

The World Unity Fair is a community-wide, globally focused celebration that includes entertainment and activities for all ages.

Youth World Tour: 3–4:30 p.m.

An opportunity for children and families to explore cultural booths and interact with a game or activity at each booth. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at each location you visit.

International Bazaar: 3–7:30 p.m.

Purchase unique gifts from places all over the world and support the Fort Collins International Center and its programs for CSU’s international community.

Food and Cultural Booths: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Travel around the world and visit booths displaying cultural icons, popular foods, traditional clothing, and more. There will be 27 booths at this year’s event.

World Talent Show: 7:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy various visual art forms and performances, including singing, dancing, and more; seven stage shows are currently planned.

