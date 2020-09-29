Working together for a healthy community – Community COVID Briefing Oct. 1

Community leaders will provide the latest updates about COVID-19 in Fort Collins and Larimer County, including Colorado State University, during an online briefing on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

The Community COVID Briefing will feature updates on current cases, testing and surveillance, and the ways the City of Fort Collins, CSU and Larimer County are working together to protect public health by slowing the spread of the virus with the help and active cooperation of all of us, together. Panelists will include:

Darin Atteberry – City Manager, City of Fort Collins

– City Manager, City of Fort Collins Tom Gonzales – Public Health Director, Larimer County

– Public Health Director, Larimer County Joyce McConnell – President, Colorado State University

Members of the public can submit questions through Zoom during the briefing. The Zoom webinar is limited to 500 people and those who are not planning to ask questions can also watch the live stream of the briefing.

Event details

Thursday, Oct. 1

6–7 p.m.

Participate live: https://zoom.us/j/98809853430

YouTube live stream link: https://youtu.be/_H2gjARofnc

For questions about the briefing, please contact Amanda King at aking@fcgov.com or 970-221-6207, Katie O’Donnell at odonnekm@co.larimer.co.us or 970-498-6750, or Mike Hooker at mike.hooker@colostate.edu or 970-491-1545.