With opening of Hydro, CSU Spur fills out a “menu” for creativity, collaboration

When the Hydro building opens on Friday, it will mark the physical completion of the CSU Spur campus in north Denver. The water-themed building, like its neighboring buildings focused on health and food, will support a range of programs and initiatives focused on research, innovation, and interdisciplinary discovery.

Yet the opening of Hydro, the largest of CSU Spur’s three buildings, also rounds out an urban campus that was created as a sort of laboratory aimed at finding new ways to engage, inform, and inspire the broader community.

At Hydro, that will happen in part through the use of flexible spaces supporting everything from arts programs and dance performances to hybrid science courses and research symposia. Among these spaces is a theater with a dancer-friendly sprung floor and capacity for 230 people.

Greg Dickinson, chair of CSU’s department of communications studies, has served as a liaison for the College of Liberal Arts in thinking about programs and activities that will connect with Spur’s mission while also strengthening ties to the community. A simple question, he said, guides the approach in looking at ways to represent and celebrate arts, humanities, and social sciences on a campus that is focused on food, water, and health.

“How do we leverage what is happening at Spur to think about values?” he asked. Ultimately, he explained, the work of seeking solutions to critical challenges facing society involves coming to a “deeper” and “more complex” understanding of democracy itself.