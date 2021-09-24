What went wrong in Afghanistan? Join two researchers for a discussion on Oct. 5

One of the most frequently expressed concerns among people with experience in the region is that, under Taliban rule, Afghanistan could once again harbor terrorist organizations as it did during its first regime in the 1990s and early 2000s.

If the U.S. should return with military forces in the Middle East, however, Hashemi said that it will have a harder time doing so, particularly due to a lack of support at home.

“Within the U.S., we are a deeply polarized country with lots of domestic problems and challenges that are both political and economic,” Hashemi said. “Most Americans want to spend U.S. resources in America fixing our myriad of problems rather than pursuing forever wars that cost a lot of money and soldiers without any tangible benefit to our national security.”

Protecting human rights in Afghanistan, especially those of women, is a high priority among Western countries following the U.S. and NATO withdrawal, but Hashemi said there is little chance for other countries to influence the Taliban’s treatment of Afghans without a physical presence in the region.

Without that, he said, the greatest remaining leverage comes from the Taliban’s desire to be recognized by the West as a legitimate government and from its desire to receive economic aid. According to Hashemi, these might be able to be used as tools to keep the Taliban from repeating its unchecked abuses of the past.

“In this sense, a future relationship with the Taliban can be conditioned based on human rights performance (especially for women) and not allowing Al Qaeda/the Islamic State to have a safe haven on Afghan territory,” Hashemi said.