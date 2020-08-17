What to expect living on campus during the pandemic

As a multitude of students arrive on the Colorado State University campus, everyone has different expectations of what the first day, first week, first month, and first semester under COVID-19 will look like. Aside from the typical excitement and curiosity that students bring with them, this year we can add to the mix all the apprehensions from the unknowns that the pandemic contributes.

CSU staff and administrators have spent countless hours planning and preparing for the best in-person campus experience possible while carefully following public health guidelines. Housing & Dining Services has worked collaboratively with units across campus to collectively offer an opportunity for student growth and academic success through a hybrid of in-person and virtual services.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect during the first few days on campus in the residence halls and apartment communities.